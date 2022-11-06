TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $20.38 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

