TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $44.81 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.5% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. 40,173,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,846,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

