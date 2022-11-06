TPI Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. 5,672,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,955. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

