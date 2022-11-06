TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 32,497 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,497 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,035,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,840,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 154,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

