Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.15. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

Trilogy International Partners Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$6.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.