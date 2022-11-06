Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Trading Up 3.3 %

TRMB opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

