Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $995-$1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.54.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $22.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 44,840,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,395. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

