Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

TSN stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

