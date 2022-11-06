Umee Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Umee has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00597366 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.78 or 0.31115841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

