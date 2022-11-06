Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88,061 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,659. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

