United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Airlines Trading Up 4.1 %

UAL traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,718,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,982. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.85.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

