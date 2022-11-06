United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Fire Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,254. The company has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $219.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Fire Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.