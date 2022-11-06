United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

Shares of URI traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.87. 579,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

