United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $265.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.75.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $264.69 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $270.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,940.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,940.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,116. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.