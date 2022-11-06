United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,760 shares of company stock worth $8,715,116. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 138,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

