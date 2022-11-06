Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Universal Display Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

