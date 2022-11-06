UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.16 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $2.62 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00020544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00323895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.33867978 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,587,139.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.