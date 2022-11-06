Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20), reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.17-$1.19 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several analysts have weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.