USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Cap of $42.00 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.00 billion and $2.70 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC on popular exchanges.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,004,317,826 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
