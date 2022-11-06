USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $103.05 million and approximately $228,636.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,114.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00565405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00227844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00070959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

