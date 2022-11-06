VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

BBH traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.62. 8,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $200.77.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.