VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3,152.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $95,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,212,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,504. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day moving average is $215.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.