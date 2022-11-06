Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Trimmed by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $186.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

