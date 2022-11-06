Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,646,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,637,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

