Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 18,646,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,637,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

