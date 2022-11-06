Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.