Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,158,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,135. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

