Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2,345.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 21.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,409,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.94. 3,586,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,114. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

