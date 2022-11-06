Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.94. 3,586,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

