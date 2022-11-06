Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.94. 3,586,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

