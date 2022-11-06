Venus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00025438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $65.29 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

