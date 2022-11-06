Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and $16.97 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00594848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.68 or 0.30984663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169862 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,623,481.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.