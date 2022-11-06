Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0033

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and $1.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,232.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00329948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00745477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00570691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00229776 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,795,375 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

