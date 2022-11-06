Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 3.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Vertiv worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $143,541,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after buying an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 52.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity

Vertiv Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

