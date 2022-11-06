VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on December 16th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.21) on Friday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 96.97 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.38. The company has a market capitalization of £443.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

