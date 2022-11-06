Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Vicor Stock Performance
VICR opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.04.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
