Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

VICR opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 118.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 49.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 288.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 136,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

