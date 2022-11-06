VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0267 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and $5.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670288 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

