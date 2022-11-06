W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $564.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $593.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.00. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $603.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

