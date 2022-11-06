WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

WKME has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.