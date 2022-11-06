Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,889,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

