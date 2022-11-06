Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

