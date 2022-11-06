Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $587,040.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

