Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.01. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 106,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 836.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

