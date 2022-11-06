Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

