Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

