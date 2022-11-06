Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Waterco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Waterco
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.