WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,751. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 421.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 62.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

