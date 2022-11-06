WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 50,740 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 7.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,201,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,503 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,535,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 291,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 422,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

