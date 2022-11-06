Wedbush Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $72.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.68.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $24,202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

