Wedbush Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $64.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.65.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

