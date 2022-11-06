Wells Fargo & Company Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 272,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

